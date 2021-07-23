The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will be deploying around 15,000 cops for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week.

In a meeting Thursday, Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr said the deployed personnel will secure peace and order. especially from those who will try to inflict harm or try to disrupt the SONA.

“This is to guarantee that before, during and the aftermath of the SONA will go smoothly as planned since it will be more challenging than it was over the past few years due to the threat of the current health crisis.” Danao said.

The NCRPO have contingency plans ready, focusing mainly on the security aspect in and out of the Congress. Dialogue has also been conducted with the different community leaders, stakeholders and civil society leaders.

Danao said they will also use body-worn cameras to monitor every movement and prevent any suspicious person from doing harm during the event.

Danao said those who want to exercise their freedom of expression must still need to take into consideration the IATF rules as their events may be considered as wide spreader events.

“Especially now that we have the Delta variant which is very dangerous. We appeal to the people that if you have nothing to do, just stay at home. We might infect each other,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS