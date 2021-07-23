The Philippine government is investigating an alleged oil exploring device with Chinese characters found near Scarborough Shoal, an area within the country's exclusive economic zone, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said that an oil exploration could not be possible since there was no reported spotting of foreign exploration ships in the area.

"We're really investigating why such equipment was found. But you know, without the boat, that equipment can't be used. So, what we're looking at is if there were really such vessels sailing there for the purpose of oil exploration," he said.

But so far, he said there was no reported ship being used for exploration purposes that had been seen in Scarborough.

"So for now, we're confident that there is no exploration happening there in Scarborough and if there is and if we can verify it, then we will file or do the corresponding action," Roque added.

Filipino fishermen reportedly found the device believed to be an ocean bottom seismometer or OBS in Scarborough Shoal. With the help of non-government organizations, the device was turned over to the Philippine Navy.

China has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including areas within the EEZ of its neighboring countries, such as the Philippines. This was despite an arbitral ruling invalidating China's historic and sovereign claim in almost the entire South China Sea though its nine-dash line. Celerina Monte/DMS