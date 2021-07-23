President Rodrigo Duterte had no close contact with his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who has tested positive for coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Thursday.

"I'm not aware of the President having close contact," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing when asked if Duterte had a close contact with his youngest son.

He said Duterte as a father is concerned with the health of the vice mayor.

But Roque expressed belief that the younger Duterte could soon recover from COVID-19 since he is "young and healthy. It's the immune system that is fighting COVID-19."

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed on her Facebook page that Sebastian has been infected with COVID-19.

She posted a screenshot of their family members' video call, including her, Sebastian, the President and his former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte.

With the vice mayor having COVID-19, asked if the attendance of the Duterte family in the President's last State of the Nation Address on Monday would be affected, Roque said Sara had said she could not attend and as to Paolo, he was not sure.

"But I understand the number of members of Congress attending are also very limited," he said.

Duterte is set to deliver his SONA on Monday at the House of Representatives in Quezon City. Celerina Monte/DMS