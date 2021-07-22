President Rodrigo Duterte is on the final preparation for his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) set next week, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a virtual press briefing, said Duterte would have his first rehearsal for the SONA and his speech has been finalized.

"Based on past SONAs, the President does not want to keep on changing his speech. But in the end, he's the one to edit as he rehearses," he said.

In his SONA on July 26, Roque said Duterte will report on what his administration has accomplished during the last five years.

"He will focus on the progress of our country, on socio programs, infrastructure, peace and security, foreign policy. He will answer the question what and where we are now and looking forward on the last year of the President's term," he said.

As to the arrangement, Roque said House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco informed him that it would be the same as last year's SONA.

The only difference, he said would be the conduct of rapid tests at the House of Representatives for those who would physically attend the SONA.

Duterte's 6th and last SONA will be held at the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City.

Roque said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would not attend her father's SONA and the Cabinet members are also invited in the event.

He said the House is in charge of the invitations.

There was no confirmation yet if the former presidents would be attending the SONA as they are senior citizens who are not usually allowed to go out amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS