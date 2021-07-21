Towing vessel MT Clyde and barge Claudia which came from Indonesia with 11 crewmen tested positive for COVID-19 arrived at the vicinity of waters off Albay on Tuesday morning.

Commodore Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said the two vessels which came from Butuan City anchored at one kilometer from Lidong New Horizon Port, Sto. Domingo, Albay.

The ships were carrying 8,000 metric tons of steam coal from Indonesia to Albay. The vessels arrived in Butuan City from Indonesia last week, PCG said.

Ship captain Francisco Vargas said he found out 12 crewmen tested positive for COVID-19 when they were enroute to Albay. One of the 12 stayed behind in Butuan City, he added. All 12 were asymptomatic, he added.

Balilo said the PCG deployed a maritime security team to make sure no other ships will come near the two vessels and assure that the crew members will remain there.

"Also part of the maritime security and monitoring team is a PCG medical officer who can provide medical assistance to the crew members (of the two vessels) if needed," he said.

"The PCG and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) are continuously discussing how the government will be able to provide the needs of the personnel of the towing vessel, MT Clyde and barge, Claudia without compromising the health of the residents of Albay," he added. Robina Asido/DMS