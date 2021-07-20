Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel onboard a multi-role response vessel acquired from Japan drove away a Chinese warship in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said a Chinese warship was monitored by PCG personnel onboard BRP Cabra at the vicinity of 147 nautical miles from the shore of El NIdo last July 13.

"BRP Cabra conducted radio challenges against the Chinese warship while they continue to monitor its movement in radar. To be able to see its activity the PCG vessel also moved near (the) Chinese navy warship," he said.

When the Chinese warship failed to respond the BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), led by Commander Erwin Tolentino, it used the long range acoustic device to inform the verbal challenge, added Balilo.

The Chinese warship started to move out of Marie Louise Bank and was tailed by BRP Cabra to ensure the foreign vessel would leave the country's exclusive economic zone, said Balilo.

Balilo said when the Chinese warship noticed that BRP Cabra is just around 500 to 600 yards or 0.25 to 0.30 nautical miles from their ship, the foreign vessel made a radio message asking Philippine vessels to maintain two nautical miles distance.

“Philippine Coast Guard 4409, this is Chinese Navy Warship 189. Please keep two nautical miles distance from me,” said the Chinese warship, according to Balilo.

Balilo said despite this radio message from the Chinese warship, BRP CABRA continued to monitor the foreign vessel using the 'Rules on the Use of Force (RUF) until it finally left Marie Louise Bank with the speed of 9.4 knots.

"Every decision and action of BRP Cabra is based on the ‘PCG manual on rules on the use of force within the Philippine EEZ', " he said.

"The maritime patrol conducted by BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) at the Marie Louise Bank and Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in Palawan is part of its mission under the Task Force Pagsasanay," he added.

It can be recalled that BRP Cabra also drove away five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese vessels at Marie Louise Bank on June 30.

Task Force Pagsasanay was launched on April 6 to ensure security and safety of Filipinos conducting fishing activity in the country's EEZ in the West Philippine Sea. Robina Asido/DMS