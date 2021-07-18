President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he wants to unite PDP-Laban after the party was wracked with differences.

''On this note, allow me to emphasize genuine unity, camaraderie as part of our party's objective,'' said Duterte.

He made the statement during the PDP-Laban National Assembly in Clark, Pampanga after its new president, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, was elected.

''I am grateful for PDP Laban’s continued trust and confidence in my leadership. I also deeply appreciate your commitment to support whatever my decision may be for the 2022 National Elections,'' said Duterte.

Cusi replaced Senator Manny Pacquiao, who is training in the US for his boxing match against Errol Spence Jr.

Duterte blamed Senator Koko Pimentel for appointing Pacquiao as acting PDP-Laban president.

''Koko made a mistake, not Pacquiao. Pacquiao does not know anything,'' said Duterte.

''May I just remind Koko that the PDP was asleep for (a) hundred years. It only woke up during the elections and when I ran for the presidency,'' said Duterte.

Pimemtel said a PDP-Laban national assembly on Sept. 20, when Pacquao returns from his bout against Spencer, dzBB reported. DMS