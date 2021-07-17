A soldier who was among the passengers of a C-130 plane crash nearly three weeks ago died, pushing the fatalities to 50, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

Three civilians also perished in the crash, said to be one of the worst in Philippine military.

"The AFP is saddened to confirm the death of Private Jesfel Mequiabas of Misamis Oriental who expired at 2:30 am this 16 July 2021," said Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, Friday.

Zata said Mequiabas was one of the critically injured.

"The AFP has reached out to his loved ones and his remains are being prepared to be transported to their hometown," he said.

Twenty nine out the 50 dead have been identified and the other bodies are still undergoing the process of identification to ensure they are reunited to their families as soon as possible, Zata added. Robina Asido/DMS