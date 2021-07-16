President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday, July 20, 2021, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.

Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1189 on Thursday, July 15, following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Eid'l Adha is one of the two greatest feasts of Islam.

The observance of the Muslim celebration is provided under Republic Act No. 9849. Celerina Monte/DMS