President Rodrigo Duterte remains to be trusted by many Filipinos as shown in a survey where he and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, topped in the vice presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively, in the 2022 elections, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace thank people for their trust to Duterte and the mayor.

"That showed that despite the criticisms hurled by the critics against the President, the Filipino people continue to trust and believe the leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," he said.

A survey by Pulse Asia among 2,400 respondents from June 7 to 16 showed that Duterte-Carpio remains the most preferred presidential bet in next year's polls with 28 percent while Duterte was the top choice for vice president with 18 percent.

In the same press briefing, Roque said the Palace wishes the "very best" for Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III who were also planning to run for the two highest posts in 2022 elections.

"We wish them the very best. Because in a democracy, people should have choices," he said.

Lacson and Sotto have yet to formally declare their intention to run for president and vice president. But they have started going around the country. Celerina Monte/DMS