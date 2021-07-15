The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday said they will go to the nearest area in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) where they can do water sampling after allegations that Chinese vessels are dumping human waste.

“We will investigate these (allegations) and we will find out what is happening in the issue just to protect our biodiversity,” Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said during virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing.

“The said area is a bit far but since there are allegations, we will check it. We will go to the nearest area where we can conduct water sampling,” he said.

Antiporda said the allegations must be validated first.

“I don’t think the country should be that gullible in that allegation that is not confirmed yet,” he said.

Antiporda said based on the images shared to the media, the water discharge from the vessel doesn’t look like human waste but probably an oil spill.

“We also need to check if that is really a Chinese vessel,” he said.

“We will do whatever is best for the people just to make it sure that it is not happening because based on logic, different countries are fishing there. I don’t think a person in his right mind will destroy the area of their livelihood,” he added.

Antiporda also said they are coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) over the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS