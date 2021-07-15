Malacanang reiterated on Wednesday President Rodrigo Duterte's stance that the arbitral award on the Philippines against China is part of the international law and his administration firmly rejects attempts to undermine it.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during the commemoration of the July 12, 2016 ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, came out with a statement, calling the award as just "a piece of waste paper."

"We are not surprised of what the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said in the July 2016 arbitral award," he said in a televised press briefing.

But Roque recalled that during the 75th General Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September last year, Duterte reaffirmed the Philippine commitment in handling the South China Sea isssue in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award.

"The President said, and I quote, 'The Award is now part of international law, beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish, or abandon. We firmly reject attempts to undermine it'," he said.

As an asnwer to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Roque, an international law professor, said, "In our view, the award is already part of the international law, that is in accordance with Article 38 of the ICJ (International Court of Justice Statute), a subsidiary means of finding out the applicable norm of customary international law, and that is under Article 38 of ICJ Statute, writings of the most qualified publicists on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea."

Despite Duterte's previous statements on arbitral ruling, however, he decided to undertake friendly relations with China, prompting some critics, including Vice President Leni Robredo, to ask him to show some teeth against Beijing.

"I don't know what kind of bravery that (Robredo) wants (Duterte) to show. But the President has already made a statement - clear and strong before the UN General Assembly. The arbitral ruling is already part of international law. If that is not courage, I don't know what other bravery (she wants the President to show)," Roque said.

Meanwhile, on the alleged dumping of human waste and sewage in the Philippines reefs by Chinese ships, Roque said, "The responsible answer is we're verifying first. We will react if it's been verified."

During the same press briefing, Roque invited via zoom and telephone call mayors of Masinloc, Zambales and Bolinao, Pangasinan, operators of fishing vessels from Masinloc, and Philippine Coast Guard acting commander Armand Balilo to answer allegation that Filipino fishermen were still being harassed by Chinese ships in Scarborough Shoal or Bajo Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground in the South China Sea.

Masinloc Mayor Arsenia Lim, Bolinao Mayor Alfonso Celeste, and at least two operators of fishing vessels denied their fishermen were being harassed and were not allowed to fish in Scarborough by the Chinese coast guard.

Balilo added hat the PCG was not able to receive reports that Filipino fishermen could not fish in the area.

He said the PCG, using its four ships, continues to patrol the Bajo de Masinloc area. Celerina Monte/DMS