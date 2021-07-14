Metro Manila may continue to be placed under the general community quarantine despite the improving situation in the region in handling the coronavirus disease, OCTA Research team said on Tuesday.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, OCTA Research fellow Ranjit Rye said he believes that the National Capital Region is not yet ready to shift to modified general community quarantine, the most relaxed quarantine classification.

"So, in NCR, I think we should continue with the GCQ. We can loosen on business establishments," he said.

Although the situation in NCR is improving due to declining cases of COVID-19 and the increase in vaccination, he, said, however, that there is still the threat of Delta variant.

"So, for me, apparently we are not yet ready for MGCQ, that's definite. We do not qualify, even based on government's criteria for MGCQ, we won't qualify as of now," Rye said.

Even in other high risk areas, he said, "I'm inclined to suggest status quo for many places."

Guido David, also OCTA Research fellow, in the same public briefing, said may areas of concern outside NCR are now showing slowdown or plateau in COVID-19 cases.

He said one of the most areas of concern now is Mariveles, Bataan where there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, registering more than 200 cases in one day.

But he said they were not sure if the rise in cases was just clustering due to late reporting.

While it could not be alarming yet, David said they are also seeing rising of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City. "There's no need to change yet their quarantine classification," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce new quarantine classifications in some parts of the country on or before July 15. Celerina Monte/DMS