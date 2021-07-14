President Rodrigo Duterte has accused Senator Manny Pacquiao of being "a punch-drunk" for accusing his administration of massive corruption.

In the recorded "Talk to the People" aired on Monday night, Duterte said the people should not believe Pacquiao, particularly on his allegation that P10.4 billion fund has been missing in the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"Friends, don't believe that P10 billion fund has been missing. That is the work of - I have a term for that, it is not mine, I just borrowed it, but I think Pacquiao is a punch-drunk," he said.

"I think he is. To be talking about P10 billion from nowhere," Duterte added.

If such a large amount of money could be missing, the President said the Commission on Audit and other secretaries of other departments would not allow it.

He advised the public to just look for the meaning of punch-drunk on their cellphones.

Pacquiao, a boxing champion, has a falling out with Duterte when he accused the current administration of massive corruption.

The senator, who is now in the United States and preparing for his boxing match in August, is said to be running for president in next year's elections. Celerina Monte/DMS