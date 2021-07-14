By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Monday that he wants his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, not to run for president in next year's elections but she could do it may be "some other time, not now."

In the "Talk to the People," Duterte said he would rather that only those from the opposition would compete among themselves for the presidency so that they would know how hard it is to run the government.

"My stand is, I am against really of the candidacy of my daughter. I want her spared in the vagaries of politics," he said, citing the "attacks" of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and detained Senator Leila de Lima to his administration.

"I would rather give the government to them, wish them luck that they'll win so that they have the government and do whatever they want to do," Duterte said.

He said as a father, he would be hurt if Sara would later on be criticized.

"I want my daughter to be spared. Philippine politics is crowded with people in the like of Trillanes and then De Lima...run some other time, not now," the President said.

Sara recently said that she is open to run for president in the 2022 polls.

As to his vice presidential bid, Duterte said it was just his way to threaten his critics.

"But as I said, 'let's see if it is good for the economy', I will do it. If it does not contribute anything to our Republic, not anymore, we'll just be wasting our time," he said. DMS