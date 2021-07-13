Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Monday said Metro Manila mayors will come up with a uniform guidelines after children aged five years old and above are allowed to go outside their homes.

In a TV interview, Abalos said they are finalizing which areas children will only be allowed to go and the maximum capacity of these places.

He added that children must be accompanied by their parents and minimum public health standard observed.

"Our concern is to prevent overcrowding... The maximum allowed capacity must be followed as it might become superspreader event," he said.

"These are the things that we are finalizing and we will release it because the mayors want to have a harmonious resolution," he added.

Abalos said they are just collating open spaces in Metro Manila and the resolution will be released in the coming days.

Abalos assured that the IATF decision went to a thorough study with health experts.

Last Friday, Malacañang announced that children ages ages 5 and above, in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) are now allowed in some outdoor activities.

"Outdoor areas shall be limited to parks, playgrounds, beaches, biking and hiking trails, outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism (DOT), outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues, and al-fresco dining establishments in the previously mentioned areas," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

However, he said malls and similar establishment with mixed use indoor and outdoor buildings and facilities are not included in allowed outdoor areas. Ella Dionisio/DMS