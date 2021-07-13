President Rodrigo Duterte is recognizing the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan faction and leadership of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as he is set to participate in the party meeting to be held this Saturday in Clark, Pampanga, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement amid the rift between Cusi, vice chairman of PDP-Laban, and Senator Manny Pacquiao, acting president of the ruling party.

"All I can say is he (Duterte) recognizes the leadership of Secretary Cusi and that is why he will attend the party special meeting on July 17," Roque said in a press briefing.

Pacquiao's faction, in resolutions last Friday, expelled Cusi and two other PDP-Laban officials from the party and voided the meeting that the Energy secretary called recently.

In that meeting, Cusi's faction came out with a resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president and it would be up to him who would be his presidential bet.

Duterte, who met Cusi and other PDP-Laban members last week, said he was "sold to the idea" and was "seriously thinking" of running for vice president.

Duterte has a falling out with Pacquiao recently after the latter accused the current administration of massive corruption.

Pacquiao and presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are said to be both running for president in next year's elections. Celerina Monte/DMS