The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has assured the families of the victims of the C-130 aircraft crash that there will be no mistakes in identifying the remains of those who perished in the tragic incident in Sulu province on July 4.

"They don't need to worry as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and our personnel are doing everything," Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesperson, said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Saturday.

Mariano said the AFP is doing DNA tests and checking the dental records of the soldiers who died in the incident to make sure that they are properly identified before bringing them back to their families.

On Sunday, Mariano said a total of 29 cadavers were already identified while the remaining 20 bodies are undergoing examination and preservation in different facilities in Zamboanga City.

PAF brought the remains of the 11 out of the 12 fallen airmen to their respective places of residence last Saturday while one remaining cadaver is for verification and will subsequently be brought to the family upon completion of the said procedure.

Part of the PAF’s assistance to the fallen airmen and other passengers are the immediate release of monetary benefits to their dependents and speedy processing of all necessary requirements with regard to their claims. Ella Dionisio/DMS