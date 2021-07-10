The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is preparing for the construction of an additional base in Pagasa Island, Palawan.

The PCG said BRP Malapascua is preparing to transport the materials needed for the construction of an additional PCG base in the municipality of Kalayaan in the West Philippines Sea.

The PCG said construction materials were loaded inside the BRP Malapascua on Thursday.

The PCG said the construction of an additional base in Pagasa Island aims to expand its presence in Kalayaan.

"Aside from implementing maritime laws and maintaining maritime security and safety, the PCG also aims to expand its humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Island especially to the education of the students," said PCG. Robina Asido/DMS