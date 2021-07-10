The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has authorized special commercial flights to repatriate Filipinos in countries where travel restrictions were imposed.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a video message, said the decision was made in order to bring home stranded Filipinos in Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other countries with travel restrictions.

"These special commercial flights are, however, subject to guidelines, such as the creation of a Special Working Group (SWG) to determine the implementing protocols for the special commercial flights, in coordination with the concerned airlines," Roque said.

He said the group is composed of the Department of Health (DOH), the Bureau of Quarantine, the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration(OWWA), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its One-Stop Shop, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Department of Tourism (DOT).

"The special commercial flights, which must have prior approval from the SWG, shall likewise be exclusive for Filipinos," Roque said.

"Also, the guidelines on the implementation of exemptions for the Philippine government and non-Philippine government repatriation shall be followed," he added.

Last month, the government has extended its travel restrictions for travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until July 15. Ella Dionisio/DMS