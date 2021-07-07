Malacanang wished on Tuesday Senator Manny Pacquiao the best of luck on his boxing match in August in the United States.

While Pacquiao could be "best" in the boxing world, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, insinuated that the senator could not be good in politics.

"We wish all Filipinos the best of luck whatever they do best," he said in a press briefing when asked if the Palace would wish Pacquiao good luck on his match against Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas next month.

"When it comes to Manny Pacquiao, he is the best in boxing ring and probably not as good as elsewhere," Roque said.

Before Pacquiao left for the US, he had a falling out with President Rodrigo Duterte after accusing the current administration marred with corruption.

Duterte, who became irked by Pacquiao's statement, challenged the senator to name the alleged corrupt agencies.

Heeding Duterte's dare, Pacquiao identified the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Energy, and Department of Health as among those agencies allegedly involved in massive corruption.

Roque and the concerned departments denied the allegations, claiming that Pacquiao's accusations were not new as they were already investigated by Congress. Celerina Monte/DMS