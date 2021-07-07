Malacanang warned on Tuesday that persons who will be using fake vaccination cards will be arrested and charged.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discusss the concerns of the local government units about the possible presentation of fake vaccination cards to avoid mandatory COVID-19 negative test results in some areas in the country.

"I'm warning those who will falsify - that's a public document. So if you falsify the vaccination card, that's falsification of a public document," he said.

Anyone who will be found falsifying public documents could face a longer jail term, he said.

"Don't get yourself arrested," Roque said.

The IATF, in a recent resolution, has allowed those fully vaccinated in the country to present their vaccination cards in lieu of COVID-19 test results in domestic destinations that require the latter. Celerina Monte/DMS