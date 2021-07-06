The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said the Calabarzon regional police will file homicide cases against the cops allegedly nvolved in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Biñan, Laguna last month.

In a press conference, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the teenager was laid to rest last July 1 and his mother has given her statement.

“Based on that (statement), the PRO 4A (Police Regional Office- Calabarzon) will file a homicide case before the Office of the City Prosecutor,” he said.

“We will file a case because we found that the bullet came from a policeman,” he added.

However, Eleazar said there is still no evidence that will prove the alleged drug suspect was shot while handcuffed.

He added that there is still no witness who has given a statement.

Eleazar also said that based on the autopsy, the slain victim has no signs of wearing a handcuff.

“I am not protecting or defending our policemen but there is still no evidence,” he said.

“Investigation will be conducted and charges will be filed administratively and criminally but it is better that we are not hiding anything and publicly or legally everyone will see in case time will come that they will exonerate on the charges against them,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS