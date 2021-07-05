The low pressure area (LPA) located in Eastern Samar has intensified into a tropical depression on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa named the weather disturbance “Emong” after it developed into a tropical depression around 8am.

In its 5pm bulletin, the weather bureau said Emong was last spotted at 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Emong was moving north northwestward at 25 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 was hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

“TCWS number 2 will be the highest possible TCWS that will be raised over Batanes and Babuyan Islands,” it said.

Pagasa said the tropical depression was forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

“Based on the projected track and intensity, 'Emong' is likely to intensify into a tropical storm,” Pagasa said.

“(It) may traverse over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area as a tropical storm. It will then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and remnant low by Wednesday,” it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS