The number of people affected by the activity of Taal Volcano reached to more than 3,000, but at least one half are staying in evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC public affairs officer, said as of 11 am, the number of families affected has reached to 791 which is composed of 3,011 individuals

Timbal said among the affected population 376 families or 1,554 persons were being served inside the 11 evacuation centers.

Four hundred and fifteen families or 1,457 individuals were temporarily seeking shelter with their relatives within the province.

Timbal said the evacuees came from the high-risk areas in the municipalities of Laurel and Agoncillo. Robina Asido/DMS