The Department of Health (DOH) will remind personnel manning vaccination sites they have to inject people with the coronavirus disease vaccine and make sure their stocks are monitored.

''We invited all vaccinators. This will be done in a series,'' Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire at the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Saturday.

''There should be one supervisor checking on all the stations and the inventory (of vaccines) should be checked,'' she said.

Reports that some people were not fully vaccinated and the arrest of a nurse at a government hospital caught selling vaccines have circulated this week.

The DOH said mistakes in vaccinating people were ''honest'' and may have been caused by fatigue as some local government units have been implement first-come, first served strategy to inoculate more people against COVID-19.

''We are reminding them to limit health workers to eight hours (of work) so we are able to reduce errors,'' said Vergeire. DMS