President Rodrigo Duterte continued on Thursday with his verbal offensive against Senator Manny Pacquiao, saying his being a boxing champion does not mean that he is also a champion in politics.

In an interview with reporters in Antipolo City, Duterte also dared again Pacquiao to not absent himself in the Senate and conduct an investigation on what he claimed as corruption in his administration.

"He (Pacquiao) said there is corruption so it is his burden to identify the office and failing to do it, failing to prove his case of corruption, it's really difficult...you know, when you are a champion in boxing, it does not mean to say that you are a champion in politics," he said.

"So, he is blabbering his mouth...I am waiting for his word for the next department that he would choose to investigate," he said.

When Duterte first challenged Pacquiao to name the alleged corrupt agencies in his administration, the senator immediately identified the Department of Health on the supposed questionable procurement of medical equipment.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was quick to say that Pacquiao's allegation against the DOH was not new as it was already investigated by the Senate last year.

Duterte also said that he never handled money for the government's COVID-19 pandemic response.

He said Pacquiao should focus on the investigation on whatever agencies that he would name as corrupt.

"I expect him to sit in Congress. Do not go anywhere. Finish and find out the corruption that you are talking about. If you only report twice, one month, then I would say that you are a... You work, you ask for it, the papers are there, start investigating. Do not go elsewhere. Comply first with your duty as a sentator...don't always absent yourself," he stressed.

Duterte said Paquiao has a scheduled fight in the United States in August.

"But he (Pacquiao) suddenly backed out. probably he knows that he is too old for that. And failing in his boxing career, if he lost, he is a goner, actually. He needs to win," he said.

Duterte did not say where he got his information that Pacquiao supposedly withdrew from his scheduled boxing match with Errol Spencer Jr. in Las Vegas on August 21.

In a statement, Pacquiao denied that he backed out from the scheduled fight.

"My fight will push through and I am set to leave this weekend to bring honor to our country. I'm happy when I see that all the Filipinos are united to watch everytime I fight," he said.

Duterte became irked with Pacquiao, his partymate in the ruling PDP-Laban, after the senator claimed that corruption in the current government is "thrice" higher compared to the previous administrations.

Pacquiao is reportedly planning to run for president in 2022 elections.