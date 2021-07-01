Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade resigned as spokesman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun Wednesday.

"He has resigned from NTF ELCAC many weeks ago. Whether he will be hired by NTF ELCAC after his retirement or will he consider it, I have no idea," Lorenzana said.

Parlade became controversial for alleging some prominent personalities have links to leftist groups. Lawmakers have been saying Parlade, being an active military officer, should not be a spokesman of a civilian group.

Parlade is due to reach his retirement age of 56 in July as head of the military's Southern Luzon Command.

Maj. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, a Medal of Valor awardee will replace Parlade, Lorenzana added. Robina Asido/DMS