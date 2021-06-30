There will be no problem if a second dose for Sinovac recipients will be delayed, a health official said on Tuesday.

During Laging Handa public briefing, Rontgene Solante, vaccine expert panel and infectious diseases expert, said the delay will not affect its efficacy.

“The vaccines that are arriving now must be given in two doses in a specified interval in terms of first and second dose. Just like Sinovac, (it has) a four weeks interval,” Solante said.

“If there will be delays, it will not affect the efficacy because based on different vaccine studies, even if there is a delay, what is important is the second dose will be given,” he added.

The local government of Taguig City on Monday announced the temporary cancellation of their Sinovac vaccination for first and second dose following the pending issuance of the certification of analysis (COA) from Sinovac.

“The Department of Health (DOH) has informed us that the certification of analysis (COA) for the delivered Sinovac doses has not yet been released,” it said.

Taguig City said in accordance with the ethical standards of the Current Goods Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Regulation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), any COVID-19 vaccine should have COA as part of the quality assurance and safety prior to its use.

The latest shipment of one million doses from Sinovac arrived in the country last Monday. Ella Dionisio/DMS