Malacanang reiterated on Monday that it will only follow the health experts who have been saying Chinese vaccine Sinovac is effective similar to other jabs.

This was after reports came out at least 10 doctors in Indonesia have died due to Delta COVID-19 variant despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac.

"What I am believing when it comes to this matter are the doctors," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press breifing.

He said at least three Filipino health experts have said all brands of vaccines being used in the country "are effective agaisnt all varinats.

Roque said there were politicians who were asking government to use certain vaccines apart from Sinovac.

"But that goes against the opinions of experts. I am a lawyer, so I don't know anything about that so, I will have to take the views of the doctors and the scientists in lieau of my opinion," he said.

Meanwhile, even if Duterte has not yet received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Roque said it did not mean that the President will not have it.

"I am not saying he will not have his second dose. He just has not had his second dose," he said.

He also expressed belief this will not affect the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Duterte received his first injection of Sinopharm vaccine on May 3. During that time, Sinopharm had no emergency use authorization yet of the Chinese brand.

It was only this June that Sinopharm was able to secure the EUA from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration for the use of 1,000 doses of donated Chinese vaccine. Celerina Monte/DMS