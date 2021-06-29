President Rodrigo Duterte intended to attend the wake of late President Benigno Aquino III but since he learned that his predecessor's urn was already in his residence in Quezon City, he was not able to go.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this explanation on why Duterte was not able to attend the wake of Aquino.

"He (Duterte) wanted to go to the wake of former President Noynoy Aquino. He even said in public, Noynoy was a friend, not a close friend, but a friend. I supported him in 2010 elections," he said.

"So, he wanted to go, but he was informed that the urn of the former President had already been moved to the private residence in Times (Quezon City), so the President failed to go there anymore," Roque added.

Asked why Duterte did not attend Aquino's interment last Saturday, the spokesman said he was not sure of the reason.

But he added, "It could be because it's pandemic and we are trying to limit the numbers and, of course, the presence of the President would encourage crowds."

Roque said Duterte also made "a personal conversation with the members of the family."

He said the Palace also offered the Aquino family to have all the honors that the government could give to the former president.

"But of course, the Palace had to bow to the wishes of the family for a more subdued ceremony. Although, as everyone saw, he was accorded full military honors befit of a president," he said.

Aquino passed away last Thursday due to renal failure as a result of diabetes. He was 61. Celerina Monte/DMS