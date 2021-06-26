President Rodrigo Duterte has not been fully vaccinated yet, Malacanang clarified on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Presidential Security Group chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III was "mistakenly informed" about Duterte's vaccination.

"This is in reference to the remarks of Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Brig. Gen, Jesus Durante III on President Rodrigo Roa Duterte receiving a second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Gen. Durante was mistakenly informed by his medical staff that a second dose was already administered to the President," he said.

"Further, Gen. Durante has admitted, apologized and rectified his earlier remarks. We hope this clarifies the matter," he said.

Roque made the clarification after Durante, in an interview with state-run television station PTV 4 earlier in the day, said Duterte had received his second dose of Sinopharm vaccine 14 days after his first dose on May 3.

When Roque was initially asked to confirm Durante's statement, he has said that the PSG chief "has personal knowledge of 2nd shot. It was given after EUA (emergency use authorization) was granted to Sinopharm." Celerina Monte/DMS