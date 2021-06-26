The Philippine government is set to meet its target of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered before the end of June, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Friday.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon also assured that while the government has identified more priority areas for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, other places will also receive their share.

"We are confident that by next week, we can reach an important milestone of 10 million (doses administered). This is our target before the end of the month of June. And we are confident that before the end of June, we can reach over 10 million," he said.

Dizon said during the past two days, there were 700,000 vaccine doses that have been administered nationwide.

He said these were the highest vaccinations that the government has accomplished since it started the inoculation in March.

With more vaccines that are expected to arrive in the country, Dizon said the daily jabs could further increase.

He noted that on Sunday, the first shipment of Moderna vaccine from the United States is set to arrive.

A portion of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered will go to the private sector, he said.

Meanwhile, Dizon said as part of the strategy, the government has included 10 cities in the priority list for the vaccine distribution.

These are the cities of Iloilo, Bacolod, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio City, Naga CIty, Legazpi City, Ormoc, and Tacloban and General Santos City.

Dizon said once more vaccines arrive, there will be more priority areas.

"But what is important is for us to understand that not only the priority areas will be given the vaccines. All the areas in the country will be given the vaccines because this is what our President wants, but of, course, that will depend on the vaccines that will arrive," he explained. Celerina Monte/DMS