The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) welcomed on Wednesday any move by local government units that will boost the national vaccination drive, including allowing walk-ins just like what Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso did.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, DILG Assistant Secretary Odilon Pasaraba cited that under a memorandum circular issued by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, all local chief executives are encouraged to develop strategies to accelerate the vaccination.

"Henceforth, any strategy which can help the national government agency without offending our established health protocols and other essential protocols in vaccination is a welcome strategy, it's a welcoming strategy," he said when asked on Domagoso's decision to allow walk-ins in the vaccination sites in Manila.

Domagoso allowed walk-ins again in the vaccination sites in Manila following the low turnout of those who have set their schedules for inoculation.

He has said the scheduling system was a failure because those who were scheduled to be vaccinated did not show up.

Pasaraba reiterated the importance of vaccination as this will help the Filipinos prevent COVID-19 infection.

He also underscored the importance of information dissemination about vaccination.

"Information dissemination is very vital. We are encouraging all the barangay health workers, barangays captains, municipal mayors, governors, city mayors, and all local officials that they'll be the leaders, they lead and encourage the people that vaccines, regardless of brand is safe because this had passed, I should say, the tests being recognized by our health authorities," he explained.

Some Filipinos, including some barangay officials, have been hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS