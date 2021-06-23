Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said around 32 million Filipinos have registered for the government’s national vaccination program.

“Right now, there are 32,275,526 Filipinos that have already registered their intention to be vaccinated in their respective LGUs (local government units),” Año told President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday night.

He said these data came from the Department of Interior and Local Government's Vaccination Monitoring System.

As to the number of vaccinees who received their first dose in the National Capital Region (NCR), Año said Quezon City has 414,850; City of Manila has 326,101; and Caloocan City has 238,768 while Parañaque City has fully vaccinated 79,111 of their residents.

Outside NCR. he said Baguio City gave the first dose to 99,745 individuals while those who were fully vaccinated were 46,157. In Cebu City, 55,214 have received their first dose while 18,689 received their second jab while in Cagayan de Oro City, 43,462 received their first dose while 16,859 were fully vaccinated.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr said the vaccination numbers are increasing.

“Our weekly average is increasing,” he told Duterte.

“From June 15 to June 20, we recorded 1.4 million jabs per week. And then last June 15 we breached our record of 322,929 jabs,” he added.

Galvez said 96 percent of health workers had received their first dose and around 1, 067, 630 were fully vaccinated.

He said around two million senior citizens and two million persons with comorbidities were vaccinated.

Based on the government’s data, a total of 8,050,711 doses have been administered nationwide. Ella Dionisio/DMS