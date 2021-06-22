A former World Boxing Council (WBC) champion was arrested in a drug buy- bust in General Santos City last Sunday.

Initial report from General Santos City Police Office said suspect Eden Sonsona, 32, was apprehended inside a cemetery located at Barangay Apopong.

Authorities have been monitoring Sonsona for months after they received information about his alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Confiscated from Sonsona were P1,000 worth of suspected shabu.

He is detained at the General Santos Police Office Station 2 and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The lefty Sonsona won the WBC international super featherweight title in 2015 with a technical knockout over Adrian Estrella of Mexico in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

After taking the World Boxing Federation International Super Feather title in 2017, Sonsona lost seven straight bouts, with the last one a knock out at the hands of Filipino Rimer Matuda last March 17, 2021 in General Santos. Ella Dionisio/DMS