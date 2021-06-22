Around 5,000 personnel have been dismissed from service since 2016, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar released the data to assure the public that operational lapses by policemen in anti-crime operations are not disregarded by the PNP but are promptly addressed.

Eleazar gave the assurance following the death of a 16-year-old and a drug suspect last week in Laguna.

He said PNP data showed 18, 591 cops penalized for various offenses since 2016, where 5,117 were dismissed.

"We are not ignoring the allegations on the lapses in our police operations. That's why we ordered for an investigation so that we can correct it and not do it again," Eleazar said.

“We constantly review our protocols to check if these still fit the kind of setting we have today or if there are adjustments or changes that need to be made,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS