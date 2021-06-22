Malacanang said on Monday about P18.4 billion fund under the Bayanihan 2 law has not yet been obligated and shall revert to the general fund if undisbursed by the end of this month.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, could not say if President Rodrigo Duterte will call for a special session of Congress to further extend Republic Act No. 11519, an act extending the availability of appropriations under RA No. 11494, or the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act," to use the available budget.

"Based on the data of the DBM (Department of Budget and Management), P123.2 billion or 87.01 percent has been oblgiated under the Bayanihan 2. So, there's still balance of P18.4 billion or 13 percent," he said.

Of the total amount obligated, Roque said P200.12 billion has been released for Bayanihan 2 and of which obligations amounted to P172.28 billion, 86.09 percent and disbursement at P135.81 billion or 78.43 percent.

"So, it's correct that we still have 18.4 billion (pesos) or 13 percent has not yet been obligated," he said.

Roque said the Palace respects the wisdom of Congress on what to do with the remaining unobligated fund.

Asked if Duterte will call for a special session in order to extend the Bayanihan 2 law, he said, "I don't have any information on that."

Roque said he will still ask Duterte if he will seek for a special session of Congress.

The regular session of Congress has been adjourned since June 5 until July 25. Duterte has to call for a special session if he wants the effectivity of RA 11519 be further extended. Celerina Monte/DMS