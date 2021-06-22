By Celerina Monte

The use of face shields outdoors is no longer mandatory while wearing it inside establishments and public transportation is still subject to the final decision of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte may decide on the appeal of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to still wear the face shields while in enclosed or inside spaces of hospitals, schools, workplaces, commercial establishments, such as but not limited to food establishments, malls and public markets, public transport and terminals, and places of worship Monday night during the his meeting with the IATF and his regular "Talk to the People."

"(Wearing of) face shields is no longer needed outdoor. What is being appealed only is indoor," he said.

Roque, who is also the IATF spokesman, said the non-use of face shields outside is "immediately executory."

Last week, Duterte mentioned to some lawmakers in an event in Malacanang that wearing of face shields is only necessary in the hospitals.

This was after the calls by some quarters that use of face shields reportedly has not much effect to prevent the COVID-19 infection and only an added burden, particularly to the poor Filipinos who need to buy them from time to time.

But the IATF appealed to Duterte that his pronouncement by making mandatory the wearing of face shields in some specific indoor or enclosed places. DMS