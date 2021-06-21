The three Israeli health experts who will help in the Philippines' vaccination program arrived on Sunday.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 confirmed that the Israel's Ministry of Health officials arrived around 4:15 pm at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

They are Avraham Ben Zaken, Adam Nicholas Segal, and Dafna Segol. All were personally welcomed by NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Earlier, Galvez said these officials will share their experiences in vaccine deployment.

“Their arrival in the Philippines will help us fine-tune our vaccination roll out," he said.

"We want to learn from the best practices being implemented in Israel and hopefully, replicate and use them in crafting our country’s policies,” he added.

Galvez said among the topics to be discussed during the consultation meeting will be the efficient roll out and safe handling of vaccines and improve public uptake.

The Israeli delegation will meet with some of the Philippines’ top medical experts, as well as visit some of the country’s vaccination sites.

The officials will be in the country from June 20 to 25.

The Israeli government has already vaccinated 80 percent of its population and last April it ended the outdoor mask mandate policy. Ella Dionisio/DMS