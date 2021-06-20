A barangay in Davao de Oro was placed under a state of calamity following an outbreak of diarrhea that killed a total of five people.

Because of the outbreak the barangay of Pasia in Monkayo, Davao de Oro was placed under state of calamity.

In radio interview, Davao de Oro Mayor Ramil Gentugaya said as of Friday the diarrhea cases reached 212. Five died, including a baby, he added.

Gentugaya said diarrhea was first reported on Wednesday.

"Based on the result of the water testing conducted last Wednesday there is bacterial contamination in the water," he said.

"In the 16 puroks within Barangay Pasian, nine puroks were affected," he added.

Gentugaya said it is the first time that Monkayo had a diarrhea outbreak.

"One of the angle that we are looking at is the possibility of (someone) intentionally contaminating the water," he said.

"The residents were afraid to inform the authorities that they have diarrhea because of COVID-19," he added.

Gentugaya said the local government will send water tankers to residents of the barangay. Robina Asido/DMS