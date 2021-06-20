The Inter-Agency Task Force recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that face shields should be worn indoors in specific settings and its use should be voluntary outdoors.

This was announced by Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in Saturday's virtual ''Laging Handa'' forum.

''If the President will approve this, we will change our guidelines so we can be able to align with the IATF,'' said Vergeire.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told dzBB earlier Saturday that Duterte will make his final decision on Monday.

Nograles said Duterte will issue a memorandum detailing where face shields should be worn.

''We remain in status quo (until a decision is made),'' said Vergeire.

The IATF appealed to Duterte on Thursday following his remark Wednesday night before lawmakers in Malacanang that face shields should be worn only in hospitals. DMS