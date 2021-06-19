It is better for the public to continue wearing face shields even if the government will not make it mandatory anymore as this can be an added protection against coronavirus disease especially the Delta variant, which is more transmissible, an infectious disease specialist said on Friday.

"For me, even if they say that face shield is not required anymore, especially with the threat of this variant, I will still use a face shield," said Edsel Salvana, a member of the Department of Health's Technical Advisory Group.

"I will recommend it (use of face shield) because it is an extra layer of protection," he stressed.

He said the Delta COVID-19 variant, which has infected and caused the death of many Indians, is 60 eprcent more transmissible that the Alpha variant that was first found in the United Kingdom.

While there can be "light at the end of the tunnel" as many people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, Salvana said others who have not yet been inoculated is advised to follow the minimum health standards, including the use of face shield.

He expressed hope that the people will continue to be patient as time will come that wearing of face shield will not be necessary anymore, especially after the vaccination of the members of the vulnerable sector.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte's decision on whether or not to continue the mandatory use of face shield.

Duterte earlier said that wearing of face shield is necessary only in the hospitals, prompting the IATF to appeal his pronouncement. Celerina Monte/DMS