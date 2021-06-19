The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has reminded anew all local government units to strictly enforce testing and quarantine protocols for international inbound travelers.

The IATF reiterated the need to follow its guidelines amid Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's firm position to follow the provincial ordinance concerning COVID-19 response and quarantine protocols for returning overseas Filipinos arriving at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

"The IATF reiterates the strict enforcement of current testing and quarantine protocols duly approved and issued by the IATF for inbound international travelers in all ports of the country regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued the local government units on the contrary," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, citing the IATF Resolution No. 122 issued on June 17.

The IATF directed the concerned government agencies to "ensure strict adherence" to the directive.

The order was addressed to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 member-agencies specifically the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Health and the Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Department of Labor and Employment and its Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of thePhilippines, among others, with their respective regional offices, attached agencies, and government-owned and controlled corporations.

Contrary to IATF resolution, Cebu swabs overseas Filipino workers and returning Filipinos on their arrival at MCIA.

Those who test negative will be tested again on the seventh day in their hometowns or local destinations through the local governments.

The IATF resolution, on the other hand, provides that all arriving travelers shall undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the government designated quarantine facilities and the RT-PCR testing shall be conducted on the seventh day of quarantine.

Notwithstanding a negative test result, the arriving traveler shall complete the facility-based quarantine period of 10 days.

Meanwhile, in consideration of the full rollout of the process of validation of vaccination certificates, Roque said the IATF moved the effectivity date of the implementation of the testing and shortened quarantine protocols for the inbound travel of individuals who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines to June 22.

In an earlier resolution, IATF said an individual who is fully vaccinated in the country, traveled abroad and returned to the Philippines will no longer be required to undergo RT-PCR test if he or she has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus disease during the seven-day facility-based quarantine.

Once the seven-day facility-based quarantine is completed, the BOQ shall issue a quarantine certificate indicating the individual's vaccination status. Celerina Monte/DMS