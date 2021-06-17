Utilization rate of intensive care units in Metro Manila is below 50 percent or at "low risk category," except for a few hospitals, such as in the cities of Makati and Muntinlupa, an official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary and Treatment Czar Leopoldo Vega, who heads the One Hospital Command Center, said the OHCC is also present in other regions to assist referral for patients in other hospitals.

"Here in Metro Manila, the usage of ICU and critical care is going down. It went down to about 50 percent, it's at low risk category already," he said in the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

However, he said in Makati, Muntinlupa and in Rizal province, the ICU bed usage was "a bit at high risk."

Vega said that Metro Manila is "borderless" so it would be easy to refer patients to other hospitals.

He said the OHCC has recruited additional 80 personnel, such as medical doctors, coordinators, and IT personnel and it has increased its equipment and hotline numbers.

OHCC is now located at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay from previous office at Metropolitan Manila Development Authority office in Makati City.

"We slowly regionalize...there are lots of calls coming outside Metro Manila," Vega said.

He said OHCC also received calls from Region 4-A or Calabarzon and Region 3 or Central Luzon.

The official said they also put up OHCC in Southern Mindanao and Caraga area.

"We are now regionalizing for better cooperation," he said.

He said they are also planning to establish OHCC in Region 12 or Soccsksargen where there is also increasing cases of coronavirus disease. Celerina Monte/DMS