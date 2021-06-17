People may remove their face shield when outdoors as the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower, an official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary and Treatment Czar Leopoldo Vega, in the "Laging Handa" public briefing, said face shields are necessary when inside an establishment.

"You know, face shields are needed when indoor, when inside the mall or when you have a face-to-face interaction inside but if you're outside- because we know the risk of transmission is very low and especially if you're walking on the street or working because the moist（ure） can affect-- so you can remove that," he said.

"But if you go indoors, there's a need for face shield because that is an added protection that you won't be infected （with COVID-19）," Vega added.

There were observations it is only in the Philippines that aside from wearing of face masks, people are also required to use face shields.

But the government, after seeking opinions from some health experts, said that face shields could increase protection against coronavirus disease.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the recommendation for use of face shields on December 15, 2020. Celerina Monte/DMS