The Department of Trade and Industry is eyeing to allow opening of indoor non-contact sports venues, such as gyms, even without securing safety seal certification yet, an official said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said he would propose this to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in order for other businesses in the National Capital Region and four other nearby provinces - Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal or NCR Plus - could immediately operate.

"In order to remove the bureaucracy, we want the ease-of-doing business, we will request to allow the opening (of the establishments) even up to 20 percent only and once the inspection is done, within a week or two weeks, they can operate at 30 percent because the safety seal would allow really a 10-percentage point increase for those that could be given the safety seal even in restaurants, even in salons, barbershops, we allow additional 10-percent point increase once they are given the safety seal," he explained.

Under the existing IATF resolution, opening of indoor non-contact sports venues with safety seal certifications such as gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks, and racket sports courts in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus areas are allowed at 30 percent venue capacity.

Lopez said the safety seal certificate is being given to an establishment after its management requested for an inspection. Once the inspectors found that the establishment follows the health protocols, it will be given the certification.

"It's only by online application to request for inspection," Lopez said.

The DTI chief expressed hope that with the safety seal certification, this will encourage consumer confidence and "eventually business confidence."

He also said that gyms and fitness centers, contrary to the the claim of some quarters, are essential, especially for the people's health. Celerina Monte/DMS