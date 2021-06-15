President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Cebu provincial government to follow the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the entry of international passengers in Cebu airport, Malacanang said on Monday.

"The President has decided that the IATF protocols must be implemented by the Cebu province," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

Reading a text message from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, he said the last extension that expired on June 12 on the diversion of international flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila was just a preparation for the full implementation of Duterte's decision for the Cebu government to comply with the IATF protocols.

"So, the President has also considered the DOH (Department of Health) critique and has decided that Cebu province must abide with the IATF arrival protocols," said Roque, who is also the spokesman of IATF.

The Cebu government came out with its own policy on how to handle international passengers, including their quarantine and COVID-19 swab testing. This is contrary to the protocols being implemented by the IATF.

Under the IATF resolution, all arriving travelers shall undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and the RT-PCR testing shall be conducted on the seventh day of quarantine. Notwithstanding a negative test result, the arriving traveler shall complete the facility-based quarantine period of 10 days.

In a separate IATF resolution, individuals who have been vaccinated in the Philippines and traveled abroad and returned to the country have to undergo a seven-day facility quarantine and need not undergo RT-PCR testing, except if they have shown COVID-19 symptoms.

Asked of the national government's action in case Cebu will continue to defy the IATF policy, Roque said, "I leave this matter to the Department of Interior and Local Government."

The local government units are under the direct supervision of the DILG. Celerina Monte/DMS