Malacanang rejected on Thursday a conclusion by some quarters there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in countries which are highly dependent on Chinese-made vaccines.

"Let us not accept yet the conclusion that there is a resurgence (of COVID-19 cases) in the countries using predominantly the Chinese (vaccines)," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in an online press briefing.

Most of the vaccine doses being used in the Philippines are manufactured by Sinovac, a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

"Even in England, which is using AstraZeneca, almost 100 percent because AstraZeneca (vaccines) are being manufactured there, is having a resurgence also," Roque said.

"I don't think the vaccine has something to do with the resurgence (of COVID-19 cases)," he said.

Roque said the increase in the COVID-19 cases in some countries could be due to the "false sense of security" of the people because most have been vaccinated.

He said the people seemed to have been laxed in using the face mask and not frequently washing their hands.

"The lesson here, if even many of have already been inoculated, untll there is no such population protection, there is still a need for wearing of mask, washing of hands, and avoiding (crowded places)," Roque said.

In the same briefing, Roque denied that there is an inequality in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines amid the government's pronouncement to deploy first more doses in the National Capital Region and other places where there are rising COVID-19 cases.

"It's not inequality. It's based on science - that where there is high number of COVID-19 cases, we are giving them more supplies because the vaccination is our defense against the spread of COVID-19. So, that's not inequality," he explained.

"I repeat, it's not an honor for Metro Manila Plus that because it has huge number of cases of COVID, many vaccine doses are being given there. It's not a badge of honor. It is a sad state of fact that there are many cases here. It might be an indication that were are still lacking in (wearing of face) mask, washing (of hands), avoiding (crowded places), and vacciation," Celerina Monte/DMS