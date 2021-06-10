While President Rodrigo Duterte wants to retire from politics after his term ends next year, his spokesman insisted on Wednesday that his political decision will depend on whether his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run or not for president in the 2022 elections.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said while Duterte wants to retire, however, "I believe the President will make a decision which is better for the country.

"So I think on the issue on whether he will run or not, that depends, first, if Mayor Inday Sara will run. If Mayor Inday Sara will run, I'm sure he (Duterte) will not run for vice president," he said.

Duterte's partymates in PDP-Laban have been urging him to seek vice presidency in next year's polls.

Roque said if Duterte-Carpio will not join in the presidential race, the President may run for vice president, with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as his running mate for president.

"Senator Bong Go said if Mayor Inday Sara won't run, Senator Bong Go said he will only run (for president) if his running mate is President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," he said.

In an earlier television interview, Duterte said he does not want his daughter to join in the presidential race.

Roque expressed belief that Duterte-Carpio has her own decision when it comes to politics.

In a separate interview with ANC's Headstart, Roque said Duterte may disclose his political plan in December when those who will run for next year's elections can make their last minute substituion.

"My advice to everyone is you can speculate all you want but we’ll find out whether or not he’ll file his certificate of candidacy only in October. We’re not sure if October is the cutoff because there’s period for substitution in sometime December," he said.

"We would finally know what his decision would be in December, when the period for substitute lapsed," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS